The Fort Bend County Expose Excellence Youth Program will host its second annual “Exposing Black Artistry” event in celebration of Black History Month on February 17, beginning at 5 p.m., at the Landmark Community Center, 100 Louisiana St. Missouri City.
The year’s theme is “Culture”. The event will feature cultural performances; cuisine from diverse countries of the African diaspora; a performance by the Ensemble Theater of I, Barbara Jordan, a biographical play about the first African-American woman from the South to be elected to the U.S. House of Representatives; a free art activity and contest led by the art nonprofit ArtReach.
The event will also include a Poetry and Prose Writing Contest for Fort Bend County students. The contest will be judged by local authors, artists, and journalists. The top three writing entries will recite the poetry and/or writing at the event. More information on entry specifics and submission links can be found on the FBC Expose Excellence Youth Program website or Facebook page.
The Fort Bend County Expose Excellence Youth Program is a grant-funded program whose mission is to provide a safe environment for youth interaction while promoting positive self-expression and development of life skills and artistic expression. The organization offers programming for Fort Bend County youth between the ages of 10 and 17. Programming includes field trips, visual and performing arts activities, leadership training, tutoring, mentorship, volunteer opportunities, and college scholarships.
For more information on the "Exposing Black Artistry" event, including how to register, visit the FBC Expose Excellence Youth Program website at www.eeyp.org.
