FBCL's Living Sustainability Club to discuss electric vehicles on Sept. 18

Fort Bend County Libraries’ “Living Sustainably Club” will meet online to discuss "Electric Vehicles" on Monday, September 18, from 6-7 p.m.
FBCL’s Living Sustainably Club programs are livestreamed through Webex so that participants can participate virtually and interact with others in real time. This monthly club is an online one by choice -- a conscious effort to minimize the carbon footprint by reducing the use of fossil fuels.
For the September meeting, Dave Hanson, president of the Houston Electric Vehicles Association, will talk about the past, present, and future of electric vehicles, with a focus on electric cars.
Hanson has been a member of the Houston chapter of the Electric Vehicle Association for more than 30 years. He holds a degree in electrical engineering from the University of Illinois, worked at NASA for 40 years, and has driven electric vehicles for more than 8 years.
Free and open to the public, the Living Sustainably Club meets online on the third Monday of every month. Each month, different topics will focus on discussing, educating, and demonstrating how everyone -- from individuals to businesses -- can live sustainably within a budget!
Registration is required; a link to the Webex teleconference will be emailed to all who register. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select “Virtual Programs,” and find the program on the date indicated. Participants may also register by calling FBCL’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).
