First Colony library to host program on managing emotions on Aug. 26

Fort Bend County Libraries’ First Colony Branch Library will present the program “How to Make Emotions Your Friend” on Saturday, August 26, from 2-3 p.m., in the Meeting Room of the library, 2121 Austin Parkway, Sugar Land.
Licensed professional counselor Nicole Ponce will explore the purpose of different emotions. Learn how to manage them in the healthiest way and how to feel more in control of one’s response to emotions.
Ponce has more than 10 years of experience working with and treating anxiety disorders and other mental-health concerns.
The program is free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us) or call the First Colony Branch Library (281-238-2800) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).
