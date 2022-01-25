Former Fort Bend County tax assessor-collector Patsy Schultz – who served the county for three decades – has died, according to the county. She was 73.
Schultz served the county for three decades, starting as clerk before eventually becoming the tax assessor-collector from 2005 until her retirement in 2020, according to the county.
“I join Patsy Schultz’s former colleagues, friend, and family in mourning her passing and honoring her lifetime of public service,” Fort Bend County KP George said.
