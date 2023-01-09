You can take the teacher out the classroom, but not necessarily the desire to teach out of the teacher.
Lauren Piland, a former teacher who lives with her family on a rural property outside Beasley, has just published her first children's book, titled Blooming Rose Blasts Off! The book, aimed at elementary-age children, is the first in a series Piland has planned to teach kids how to handle some of the challenges they might face in life.
Piland, who grew up in Slidell, La. and graduated from Louisiana State University with a degree in marketing and public relations, worked for several years in that field before setting her sights on teaching. She received a teaching certificate and taught at elementary schools for four years in the Dayton and Goose Creek school districts in the greater Houston area.
As a teacher, Piland said she often found it hard to balance working with students' needs while also meeting the instructional demands placed on educators. In particular, she said she often noticed that students had individual emotional challenges that teachers need to address.
While still teaching, Piland began thinking of ways to use children's books that would give students a way to think about these challenges and how to overcome them, and also offer parents and teachers resources they can use to help their young charges.
In the meantime, Piland and her husband Stan, who works in fiance in the oil and gas industry, moved to their property outside Beasely with their oldest child, Avery Rose. It was during the early months of the pandemic, while Piland was pregnant with their second child, son Owens, that she began to think about actually developing a plan for her book idea. It took several months to map out the entire series and begin writing, she said.
She mapped out an entire series of books featuring Blooming Rose, a young girl who somewhat resembles her daughter. Each book will have Rose confronting an issue or challenge, with adults helping her overcome those obstacles. Also featured in the series is Rose's classmate and best friend, Brady, and her younger brother, Rex.
In Blooming Rose Blasts Off!, Rose's teacher tasks the class with creating their own rocket launcher using a set of school supplies. While Rex is excited about the prospect, Rose tells her parents that she doesn't know how to go about completing the project. But her father offers some gentle prodding that helps her achieve the goal.
Piland admits that she's a somewhat obsessive planner, and did a lot of research about how to go about getting her book published. Inspired by the work of children's author Alysson Bourque (of the "Alycat" series), she decided to go the route of using a "hybrid" publisher, Mascot Books, in which the author and publisher are partners in the enterprise. One aspect that was important to her was the company does its printing domestically
She also looked at the work of numerous illustrators before deciding on Kristen Humphrey, both because of her style and use of bright colors and the fact that she she is a Texas native living in the Dallas area.
But Piland's project doesn't stop with the books. Working with Mascot Books, she has developed a website, BloomingRoseKids.com, were teachers and parents can find and download bundles of academic activities that go along with each of the planned series. The activities include lessons in reading comprehension, vocabulary building, and STEM activities. She's also embarked on making videos related to the books, which she admits is a "work in progress."
After Piland completes the publication of the "Blooming Rose" series, she will begin work on a new series called "Adventurous Rex," featuring Rose's excitable younger brother whose adventurous nature sometimes gets him into trouble.
Blooming Rose Blasts Off! officially launches this week. Piland had a couple of private get-togethers with educators in the Houston and Dallas areas, and she's held a couple of read-alongs at area schools. With the actual publication this week, she's planning on several more in the coming weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.