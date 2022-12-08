On December 10, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., the Fort Bend Regional Council on Substance Abuse and the Fort Bend Community Prevention Coalition will host a holiday event where families will be able to take a free holiday photo.
The event will include free family photos with the Santa of their choice (among several diverse Santas), selfie stations, train rides, face-painting, writing letters to Santa, among other activities. The event will be held at the council's offices at 10435 Greenbough Drive, Stafford.
Since 1976, Fort Bend Regional Council on Substance Abuse Inc., also known as the Fort Bend Council, has been providing families and individuals substance abuse prevention, education, and treatment services needed for a positive change for themselves and the community. To learn more about the event, please contact Payal Patani at 281-207-2400 or santa@fortbendcouncil.org.
