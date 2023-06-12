Fort Bend County Fair’s Summer Night Gala is scheduled for June 24

The Fort Bend County Fair’s Summer Night Gala is scheduled for Saturday, June 24, from 5:30 p.m. to midnight at the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds, Building C, 4310 TX-36 S, Rosenberg,
The Fort Bend County Fair’s BBQ committee is the organizer and host of this inaugural event that benefits the scholarship foundation and financially assists all four auctions during the fair.
“We are thrilled to have an event like this that allows us to raise money but to also introduce ourselves. Our mission is always helping the youth of Fort Bend County," Jennifer Williams, 2023 Fort Bend County Fair President, said in a press release.
During the fair’s 10-day run, a Replacement Heifer Sale, School Art Project Auction, Jr Livestock Auction, and Freezer Sale will be held allowing youth to earn money for their education and future livestock projects.
The Summer Night Gala will feature music by the Texas-based rock band The Emotions. The event will include a steak dinner, live auction, bucket drawings, and a wine pull. Texas formal attire is recommended for the evening.
VIP tables for $800, Reserved tables for $500, and individual tickets for $75 are on sale now. The VIP tables include seating for eiht, a steak dinner, beer, wine, and mixers, a food and beverage server, and several swag appreciation items. Tickets must be purchased before June 18; no tickets will be sold at the door.
The 2023 Fort Bend County Fair and Rodeo is set for September 29 – October 8, with the BBQ cookoff running September 22-23. For more information, visit fortbendcountyfair.com or call the Fair Office at 281-342-6171.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.