A Fort Bend County family is suing one of the region’s hospitals, asserting doctors accidentally performed a vasectomy on their 4-year-old son.
Attorneys for Sugar Land couple Josh and Krystal Brod filed a lawsuit in Harris County district court against Texas Children’s Hospital and a doctor there, seeking between $250,000 and $1 million in damages on behalf of a minor child, according to court filings.
The Fort Bend Star is withholding the name of the doctor, because attorneys for the Brods told the Star that they aren’t sure the doctor named in the lawsuit is the one who performed the surgery.
Rather, Texas law stipulates attending physicians are ultimately responsible in civil malpractice cases, asserted Randy Sorrels, one of two attorneys for the family.
“We don’t take meritless claims,” Sorrels said of his decision to represent the Brods against Texas Children’s Hospital.
Representatives for the hospital did not respond to a request for comment about the lawsuit as of Monday afternoon.
Essentially, the Brods’ child developed a hernia problem and underwent surgery to fix it in August 2021, the lawsuit asserts. During that operation, attorneys allege that a surgeon performed an accidental vasectomy.
