Robert Crosser, the head of the Fort Bend County Historical Commission’s cemetery committee, has seen much in his 93 years and speaks with a certain amount of fatalism about historical preservation in the county.
“The graves at Bates Allen Park are really in pretty good shape, comparatively speaking,” he said of a host of grave markers at two cemeteries in the Kendleton park.
Ever since former U.S. Rep. Pete Olson first posted about the condition of grave markers in Kendleton during a recent visit to the site of Benjamin Franklin Williams’ burial, more and more Fort Bend County residents have begun questioning how the historic cemeteries might be better preserved.
Williams was a Republican lawmaker during Reconstruction who served three terms in the Texas Legislature, was one of the founders of the freedmen’s community in Kendleton and is the only Black man who has been nominated to be Texas Speaker of the House.
Williams’ final resting place sits a stone’s throw away from the nearby Oak Hill Cemetery, around which a literal forest has grown around about 4 acres of historic cemetery, with some markers containing people born as early as 1827.
The dire condition of the graves at Oak Hill Cemetery is hardly unique in both Fort Bend County and across the state and nation, according to Crosser.
Of about 170 total cemeteries in the county, more than half have been abandoned, he said.
“I really don’t know the solution,” Crosser said. “So few in Texas understand the situation. But how many abandoned cemeteries must there be in Texas?”
High costs of maintaining cemeteries combined with often-confusing property records and rules about who’s responsible for preserving a cemetery make the act of caring for them complex affairs, he said.
The county’s historical commission keeps track of the more than 170 cemeteries and periodically assigns them categories, such as moderate, light or high risk of loss, Crosser said. But with a yearly budget of about $4,000, it’s hard to do much more than that, Crosser said.
As of Monday afternoon, representatives for County Judge KP George had not responded to a request for comment about whether the county has considered putting more money toward historical preservation. The county assigns the commission’s budget each year, and sometimes allocates more money for specific preservation projects, Crosser said.
A visit to Brick Church Cemetery in the northwestern part of the county, near State Highway 99, confirmed Crosser’s claims about the state of historic cemeteries.
The Star on Monday visited the cemetery, which sits next to Richmond’s Oak Hill Cemetery (not the same as the one in Kendleton). The only sign either cemetery existed was a single sign, reading “Oak Hill Cemetery,” with an arrow pointing down a private drive. There, both on the edge of a tree line and buried in woods, were a series of grave sites, ranging from some people who were born in the early 1800s all the way to one person who was buried in March 1989.
Crosser also provided the Star with old newspaper articles showing that this is not the first time county residents have shown an interest in preserving the historic cemeteries out in Kendleton.
“Residents want to preserve graveyards,” reads a Houston Chronicle article from 2004. “Historic status sought from state for three local sites.”
Crosser said he was hopeful that work getting the Sugar Land 95 designated an historical site might make it easier for other organizations to secure the designations for other cemeteries, like the ones in Kendleton.
The Sugar Land 95 are a group of 95 African Americans whose unmarked graves were found in 2018 at the site of Fort Bend ISD’s James Reese Career and Technical Center. Historians believe they were members of the state’s convict leasing system in the late 1800s and early 1900s.
Despite facing an uphill battle, Olson and county resident Nick Landoski continued working to preserve the graves in Kendleton over the weekend.
“Nick and I found and GPS marked 25 historic cemetery artifacts on Saturday,” Olson said. “Most of the tombstones had names, a few had initials, a couple of blank stones and three picture frame-looking monuments. Next steps are to get FBC and the history preservation groups engaged.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.