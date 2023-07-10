Fort Bend County Master Gardeners offering classes in the fall

Fort Bend County Master Gardeners are offering community residents an opportunity to join their ranks by enrolling in the Master Gardener class which will begin in September.
The deadline to apply is 2 p.m. on July 21. People can apply by completing three forms - a Master Gardener application, a video, film and photographic image release form and a volunteer agreement - and by paying a $250 fee for an individual or $420 for two people. Forms can be returned by either email, USPS or during business hours to the office of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, 1402 Band Road – Suite 100 in Rosenberg.
The class is limited to 25 applicants. Applications accompanied by payment will be considered on a first-come, first-served basis, with preference given to Fort Bend County residents. Applicants will be notified by Aug. 21 and orientation is set for Aug. 31. Those interested can call 281-633-7029 for information or contact Brandy Rader at brandy.rader@ag.tamu.edu Visit https://fbmg.org/files/2023/07/Fall-2023-MG-Application-FINAL-.pdf for more information and the forms.
Classes will be held on 12 consecutive Thursdays at the Band Road facilities beginning on September 7 and concluding before Thanksgiving. Most horticulture instruction will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with additional hands-on activities from 1:30-3 p.m. Most classes are taught remotely by professors and Extension specialists from all over Texas, while others are taught by Master Gardeners. Students also must complete 50 hours of approved volunteer service within an eight-month period.
The 501 (c)(3) tax-exempt FBMG program has 174 members. Certified Master Gardeners are required each year to earn 12 continuing education hours and to contribute 24 hours of volunteer service.
Master Gardeners are volunteers who assist Extension in promoting research-based horticultural practices to help residents succeed in creating and maintaining their home landscapes.
