Fort Bend County Master Gardeners offers fall planting class on Sept. 15

Fort Bend County Master Gardeners is offering a free online class called "Fall is For Planting" on Friday, September15, from 2-3:30 p.m., part of its Landscape Success series.
Fall is a great time to start new plants or trees so that they will have sufficient time to establish roots before the cold weather sets in. The class will cover the best practices in order to get the most out of your fall planting.
Advance registration is required at https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZItd-qgqTItH9Ufbz2eoPS8lXPK8SBQi4wh#/registration. After registering, each person will receive a link to attend the Zoom meeting. The last class in this year's series will be "Winter Protection" on Nov. 17.
Visit fbmg.org/landscape-success-2023/ for more information. For questions and information, contact Brandy Rader at 281-342-3034 or brandy.rader@ag.tamu.edu
