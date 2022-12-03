In a new collaboration between Fort Bend ISD, Fort Bend Transportation Church and NRG, donated hygiene items donated to students last week at Briargate Elementary to be distributed by teachers to students who may suffer from the stigma of coming from low-income families.
Briargate is located in Fort Bend Houston, the area within Houston city limits that lies within Fort Bend County. According to Fort Bend ISD, 9.4 percent of Fort Bend residents under 18 live in poverty, and 94.9 percent of the people living in the area surrounding Briargate Elementary are economically disadvantaged. Parents in that area often have to choose between buying food or hygiene products like toothpaste.
To begin to address this need, on November 29 officials and dignitaries gathered at Briargate for the first distribution of more than 1,700 hygiene products contributed through a drive initiated by Pastor David Lee Sincere, Jr. of Fort Bend Transformation Church. The drive officially launched on October 26 and ended on November 16.
Supplies include deodorant, soap and lotion, toothpaste, toothbrush, combs, brushes and belts, which will provide 345 students with recurring assistance. The program allows teachers and other staff members who sense that a student is in particular need to approach the child privately and offer the products.
Sincere, a graduate of Willowridge High School and the 2018 FBISD Board Leadership Academy, said he asked Briargarte Principal Jonathan Suttton what the most pressing need for students was.
Sutton, in his first year at Briargate and Fort Bend after several years at Galena Park ISD,, quickly replied that hygiene products were. Too often, students feel ashamed, which impacts their learning and overall sense of well-being.
"This is amazing," Sutton said.
Among those attending and giving remarks at the event were Houston Vice Mayor Pro Tem Martha Castex-Tatum , Fort Bend ISD Board President Kristen Davidson Malone, Fort Bend ISD Board Secretary Shirley Rose-Gilliam, and Kyle Wallis, engineering manager at the NRG W.A. Parrish plant, which donated many of the products.
Following the speeches, Krystal Harrison, Briargate's Teacher of the Year, and school counselor Tamesha Rivers selected some the products to begin distribution.
