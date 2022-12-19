Two Good Samaritans last week wrote a $2,000 check to offset outstanding balances of families of students at three Fort Bend ISD schools who don't qualify for free or reduced-priced meals.
According to Fort Bend ISD, during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years, the U.S. Department of Agriculture provided free meals to all K-12 students across the country, which provided students and families with some sense of security during the COVID pandemic.
"These waivers were discontinued beginning with the 2022-23 school year," the district said in a news release. "Families are now required to purchase student meals on campus if they do not qualify for free/reduced-priced meals, and sometimes they incur a balance when they are unable to pay every week. Regardless of a family’s ability to pay, FBISD students who incur unpaid balances continue to receive the same breakfast and lunch meals as other students."
Since the start of school in August, Fort Bend ISD students have accrued a total negative balance of $44,766.99, the district said in news release. Parents are contacted throughout the year with reminders to pay off their students’ accounts, but the district’s Child Nutrition Department typically ends the year with a negative balance. This amount is usually paid with money from the district’s General Operating fund.
Kenny Thompson, founder of the Houston-based nonprofit Feed the Future Forward, and William "Liam" Bourdo, whose son attends Rita Drabek Elementary School, paid an early-morning trip to the Fort Bend Child Nutrition Department on December 15 to make the donation, joined by district officials and the principals of Quail Valley and Seguin elementary schools. The two schools’ balances were a total of $1,359.76.
Thompson and Bourdo are lifelong friends, and when Bourdo learned about the outstanding balance issue in the district, he asked Thompson if his organization could help. Bourdo contributed $250 toward the outstanding balance at Drabek.
Thompson, a professional stagehand who is well-connected in the Houston theatrical community, started Feed the Future Forward about nine years ago after learning about the growing problem of food insecurity among Houston-area schoolchildren through the experience of one of young mentees. The organization collects donations to pay off unpaid balances at school across the greater Houston region.
"It's an honor to help you with these negative accounts," Thompson told the officials, who included Superintendent Christie Whitbeck. Much of money raised came from Thompson's "stagehand buddies" who heard about his coming to Fort Bend, he said.
"That's awesome," said Whitbeck.
Yvette Huerta-Mendoza, principal of Quail Valley Elementary School, was effusive in her praise for the donation.
"It's wonderful that to have someone who's willing to help our school and the community," she said.
"I believe in miracles," Seguin Elementary School Principal Fidel Wells said, "and this shows that miracles exist."
Since learning of Thompson’s and Bourdo’s deed, an anonymous donor also paid the negative balance for students at Oyster Creek Elementary School, totaling approximately $800, according to the district.
“There is so much negativity in the world,” Whitbeck said in the release. “Then you get a moment where you hear about people who do things that are kind. This year, that’s our theme – a culture of kindness. We’re trying to build that and instill that in the children. When we have parents and community members who do that, it just reinforces what we’re teaching the kids.”
