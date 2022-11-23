Fort Bend ISD is seeking community partners to provide no-cost materials and resources to support the district’s abuse prevention programs.
On November 14, the FBISD Board of Trustees adopted a resolution directing the district’s School Health Advisory Council to review and recommend course materials the district can use to teach and encourage the prevention of child abuse, family violence, dating violence and sex trafficking.
The resolution was adopted as a result of state legislation introduced during the 87th Texas Legislature, TEC, §28.004(q-4), which requires public school districts to determine the content of their instruction on abuse prevention. Whenever possible, the materials must include essential knowledge and skills as developed by the State Board of Education, which sets the standards for what student are to learn in each course or grade.
The district’s prevention programs focus on children’s social and academic skills, including enhancing peer relationships, self-control, coping and refusal skills.
Community organizations interested in providing prevention support materials. i.e. presentations, curriculum, etc. at no cost to FBISD should complete the FBISD Prevention Support Material Interest Request Form to communicate their interest and learn more about the adoption process. The form must be completed by Friday, December 2, 2022 at 4 p.m.
