The Fort Bend County Historical Commission on Thursday announced the winners of the Texas History Essay Contest for fourth and seventh grade students in Fort Bend ISD.
Demira Mehta from Cornerstone Elementary School submitted the winning fourth-grade essay, and Neel Heblikar from Sartartia Middle School submitted the winning seventh-grade essay.
Each studnet received a $125 prize provided by the Friends of Fort Bend County Historical Commission. Wharton County Junior College history professor Paul Spellman presented each of school with a copy of his book, Old 300: Gone to Texas.
In cooperation with Fort Bend ISD and Spellman, the county historical commission held the essay contest to mark the 200th anniversary of Fort Bend County’s founding.
The topics chosen were “Stephen F. Austin: Texas’ First Successful Empresario” for fourth-grade students and “The Life and Times of the Old Three Hundred” for seventh graders. Essays were reviewed and winners were selected by Spellman’s WCJC history students.
Copies of the winning essays may be viewed on the Fort Bend County Historical Commission Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.