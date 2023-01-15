The Fort Bend ISD Extended Learning Department will host a job fair Thursday, January 19 from 2 - 4:30 p.m. at the Fort Bend County Library, Sienna Branch, 8411 Sienna Springs Blvd., Missouri City, according to a press release.
The district’s Extended Learning Department provides before and after school programs for students. The event will offer on-site interviews for the following positions: Group Leaders and Student Assistants.
For more information and to apply for a position, visit the Extended Learning Department. website at fortbendisd.com/site/fortbendisd.com/Page/135525.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.