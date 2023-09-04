Fort Bend Junior Service League accepting grant applications

The Fort Bend Junior Service League's Beneficiary Review Committee is accepting Community Assistance Fund (CAF) applications for grants of $5,000.00 or less. This fund allows the League to make multiple small grants throughout the year to local Fort Bend County non-profit organizations.
The CAF is funded through FBJSL’s annual Sugar Plum Market, which will be held November2-4, with a special Preview Night Celebration on Wednesday, November 1, at the Stafford Centre.
The Fort Bend Junior Service League is an organization of women committed to promoting volunteerism, developing the potential of women, and to improving the Fort Bend County community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.
This year’s committee members are co-chairs Alexis Geisler and Jennifer Semeyn, Monique Brown, Jennifer Bombach, Susan Chevalier, Vernique Francis, Becky Green, Warraine Jolivet, Melissa Smalling. Kelsea Weatherford serves as board liaison.
For more information on applying for a CAF grant, visit fbjsl.org/request-support. For more information about the Sugar Plum Market, visit sugarplummarket.com.
