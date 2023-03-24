Fort Bend Junior Service League invites grant applications

The Fort Bend Junior Service League, an organization of women committed to promoting volunteerism, developing the potential of women, and improving the Fort Bend County community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers, is inviting charitable organizations serving Fort Bend County to apply for grants of up to $5,000 from its Community Assistance Fund.
The grant requests should be targeted to funding a critical need, piloting a program, or expanding a significant service to the community.
Applications for CAF grants are accepted, and CAF grants are awarded, on an ongoing basis throughout the year. If your agency or organization is interested in applying for a CAF grant, visit the Request Support page of the FBJSL website (www.fbjsl.org/request-support). All applications should be submitted via e-mail to brccom@fbjsl.com
Proceeds from various events and fundraisers have made it possible for FBJSL to donate more than $4.8 million to non-profit agencies in the Fort Bend community since its inception in 2001
