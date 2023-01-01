The Fort Bend Junior Service League presented a $352,000 check representing the proceeds of the 21st annual Sugar Plum Market to 24 local charities serving Fort Bend County at a December 13 ceremony hosted by title sponsor Memorial Hermann Sugar Land hospital.
Speakers in attendance included Malisha Patel, Memorial Herman Sugar Land CEO and Senior Vice-President, and Tanesha Mosley, FBJSL President.
The following beneficiaries were presented with grants: Access Health, Big Brothers Big Sisters Lone Star, Boys & Girls Club of Greater Houston, Brazos Bend Guardianship, Catholic Charities, Child Advocates of Fort Bend, College Community Career, East Fort Bend Human Needs Ministry, Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center, Fort Bend History Association, Fort Bend Hope, Fort Bend Rainbow Room, Fort Bend Seniors, Gigi’s Playhouse, God’s Garden, Hope Fort Bend Clubhouse, Hope for Three, Houston Museum of Natural Science at Sugar Land, Literacy Council, Parks Youth Ranch, Reining Strength Therapeutic Horsemanship, Sire, Texana Center, and the FBJSL Community Assistance Fund (CAF).
The 21st Annual Sugar Plum Market attracted nearly 6,000 attendees to shop from about 105 vendors. The City of Stafford has partnered with FBJSL to host the Sugar Plum Market at the Stafford Centre since 2004.
"This year's Market was a true testament to the importance of every sponsor, vendor, volunteer, and patron. The proceeds we raise will further allow us to give back to the community we love and serve. We wouldn't be able to do any of this without your support,” Mosley said in a press release.
Since its inception in 2001, the Sugar Plum Market has raised over $4.8 million for the community.
FBJSL is an organization of women committed to promoting volunteerism, to developing the potential of women and to improving the Fort Bend County community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable as well as providing an atmosphere of friendliness, goodwill and camaraderie for all members.
To date, FBJSL has raised over $5 million dollars in grants and scholarships for charitable 501(c)(3) organizations and individuals in the community.
