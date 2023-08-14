Fort Bend County Libraries’ “Living Sustainably Club” will meet online on Monday, August 21, from 6-7 p.m. to discuss “Design for Abundance: Permaculture Basics.”
FBCL’s Living Sustainably Club programs are livestreamed through Webex so that participants can participate virtually and interact with others in real time. This monthly club is an online one by choice -- a conscious effort to minimize the carbon footprint by reducing the use of fossil fuels.
For the August meeting, Suzanne Bonefas, from the Association for Regenerative Culture, will share the basic elements and ethics of permaculture, a system for developing agricultural ecosystems that are intended to be sustainable and self-sufficient.
An approach to agriculture that adopts elements seen in natural ecosystems, permaculture explores the relationship that exists between humans, plants, animals, and the Earth. Learn how the concepts of permaculture can be applied to various aspects of life, as well as to growing food.
Bonefas completed her permaculture design certification in 2020. She is a co-founder of the Southeast Texas Permaculture Network and a board member of the Association for Regenerative Culture. After many years in the higher education sector and nonprofit board leadership, she now works with the Permaculture Network of North America to design and implement networks to support the permaculture community both locally and globally.
Free and open to the public, the Living Sustainably Club meets online on the third Monday of every month. Each month, different topics will focus on discussing, educating, and demonstrating how everyone -- from individuals to businesses -- can live sustainably within a budget!
Registration is required; a link to the Webex teleconference will be emailed to all who register. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select “Virtual Programs,” and find the program on the date indicated. Participants may also register by calling FBCL’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).
