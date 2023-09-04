Fort Bend libraries offer online tutoring program for K-12 students

Fort Bend County Libraries’ Brainfuse Homework Tutoring program enables the library system to provide online homework assistance in a broad range of subjects in both English and Spanish for students in grades K through 12, free of charge.
This tutoring program is an Internet-based service that provides library patrons with live, on-demand homework help, seven days a week, from 2-11 p.m. Certified tutors are experienced in math, science, social studies, and English/language Arts. If live, real-time assistance is not needed, students may also submit questions any time of the day or night, and emailed responses will arrive within 24 hours.
Library users can learn more about the Brainfuse Homework Help service during one of several demonstrations that will take place throughout the library system in September. Some of the demonstrations will focus on different features and applications of the service, but library staff will be able to answer questions about any feature that the service provides. The schedule is as follows:
· “Brainfuse: Adult Learning” – Thursday, September 7, 4 p.m., Mission Bend Branch Library (8421 Addicks Clodine Road) Registration required.
· “Brainfuse Homework Help for Students & Parents” – Monday, September 18, 2 p.m, Sugar Land Branch Library (550 Eldridge) Registration required.
· “Brainfuse Homework-Help Resources for Teens” – Thursday, September 21, 4 p.m., Sienna Branch Library (8411 Sienna Springs Blvd, Missouri City).
· “Brainfuse Homework Help for Students & Parents” – Monday, September 25, 2 p.m., First Colony Branch Library (2121 Austin Parkway, Sugar Land)
· “Brainfuse Homework Help for Students & Parents” – Monday, September 25, 6 p.m., Albert George Branch Library (9230 Gene Street, Needville)
· “Brainfuse & Other Homework-Help Resources” – Tuesday, September 26, 10:15 am, University Branch Library (14010 University Blvd, Sugar Land) Registration required.
Students may access this resource from any computer – whether at home, school, or at the library – by going to the library’s website, www.fortbend.lib.tx.us, clicking on the “Research” tab on the main webpage, and then selecting “Homework & Tutoring.”
For more information, visit the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call the Fort Bend County library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).
