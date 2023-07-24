Fort Bend libraries offer programs, classes for teens in August

Fort Bend County Libraries offers programs specifically designed for high school-aged teens entering grades 9 through 12. The programs provide fun and challenging opportunities for these young adults, who are also encouraged to become active participants in designing and orchestrating new activities for teens in the library system.
Teens can earn volunteer-service hours by participating in FBCL’s Young Adult Advisory Councils, where they can express ideas, help organize upcoming activities, and suggest new programs and books that would be of interest to teens at the library. The August schedule of Young Adult Advisory Council meetings is as follows:
- Mission Bend Branch Library – Wednesday, August 2, 6 p.m., Conference Room.
- George Memorial Library (Richmond) -- Thursday, August 10, 6-7 p.m., Room 2C.
- Missouri City Branch Library -- Tuesday, August 22, 4-5 p.m., Conference Room.
- Sienna Branch Library – Thursday, August 24, 4-5 p.m.
In addition to the Young Adult Advisory Council meetings, Fort Bend County Libraries offers Young Adult (YA) book clubs and other programs for the teen community.
A full listing of these events, which are free and open to the public, can be found on the website. Some of the activities require registration. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select the library, and find the program on the date indicated. For more information, call FBCL’s Communications Office (281-633-4734)
