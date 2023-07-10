Fort Bend libraries offer programs for job seekers

In July, Fort Bend County Libraries will offer programs specifically designed to help job seekers.
A class on “How to Format a Resumé” will take place at the Sienna Branch Library (8411 Sienna Springs Blvd., Missouri City) on Tuesday, July 25, from 2-3 p.m., in the Computer Lab of the library.
Attendees will learn how to use MS Word and Google Docs to format a resumé for maximum effect. Registration is required.
“Advance Your Career & Workplace Skills with Udemy” will take place at the Missouri City Branch Library (1530 Texas Parkway) on Wednesday, July 26, from 7-8 p.m., in the Computer Lab of the library.
Attendees wil learn about Udemy -- FBCL’s online resource for adults who want to improve work-related skills or further develop a personal interest. Users can search through more than 4,000 continuously updated, on-demand video courses across 75 categories in business, technology, design, and more. All lessons available on Udemy are taught by world-class instructors and offer a tailor-made learning experience for those who want to explore new technologies and improve skills to stay competitive in a changing workforce. Registration is required.
The programs are free and open to the public. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select the library, and find the program. Participants may also register by calling the Sienna Branch Library (281-238-2900) or the Missouri City Branch Library (281-238-2100), or by visiting the libraries.
