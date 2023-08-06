Fort Bend libraries offer social-media classes in August

Fort Bend County Libraries will host a variety of introductory social-media classes in August. Learn how to create accounts, interact with friends, and much more with popular websites such as Facebook, Instagram, Tumblr, and others. Those attending these classes will also get tips on online etiquette and security measures.
To attend the classes, participants should have a basic working knowledge of computers, and must have a personal email account already set up before the classes begin.
The August schedule of classes is as follows:
“Introduction to Tumblr” will take place at the First Colony Branch Library (2121 Austin Parkway, Sugar Land) on Wednesday, August 16, beginning at 11 a.m., in the Conference Room. This class presents a basic overview of Tumblr, a microblogging and social-networking website. Learn how to set up a Tumblr blog and get tips on microblogging pictures, text, video, and more.
“Canva Design Basics” will take place at George Memorial Library (1001 Golfview, Richmond) on Tuesday, August 22, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Canva is a free, online graphic-design tool. Canva’s easy-to-use interface provides access to millions of photographs, graphics, and fonts, enabling the user to create designs for web or print. Learn how this tool can be used to create blog graphics, Facebook covers, flyers, posters, invitations, presentations, and more.
“Social Media Basics” will take place at George Memorial Library (1001 Golfview, Richmond) on Tuesday, August 29, from 10:30-11:30 a.m., in the Computer Lab. Learn about different popular social-media sites and how they can be used for business or entertainment. Hear about the similarities and differences between social-media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Get tips on best practices and safety precautions.
The classes are free and open to the public. Seating is limited, however, and reservations are required. To register online on the Fort Bend County Libraries’ website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select the library, and find the program. Participants may also register by calling the First Colony Branch Library (281-238-2800) or George Memorial Library (281-342-4455).
