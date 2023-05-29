Fort Bend libraries offer "The Wonderful World of Bubbles" this summer

Fort Bend County Libraries invites families with children of all ages to a fun, interactive program, “The Wonderful World of Bubbles,” this summer. In conjunction with the 2023 Summer Reading Challenge, the popular program will take place at several FBCL locations this summer, and there is no charge to attend.
The schedule is as follows:
June 6, 2:00 pm – Sienna Branch Library (8411 Sienna Springs Blvd, Missouri City)
June 8, 2:00 pm – Missouri City Branch Library (1530 Texas Parkway)
June 27, 2:30 and 3:30 pm – George Memorial Library (1001 Golfview, Richmond)
July 24, 2:30 pm – University Branch Library (14010 University Blvd, Sugar Land)
During this program, attendees learn about simple math and science and the art of bubbles when Shelly McBubbles creates mind-blowing bubbles, including giant bubbles, bubble clouds, bubble chains, and a cube bubble.
This program is made possible through the generous support of the Friends of the Library organizations that support these libraries. Proceeds from the Friends of the Library book sales and annual membership dues help to underwrite the costs of special programming and various cultural events at the library.
The program is free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734) or the branch libraries.
