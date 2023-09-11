Fort Bend Seniors Meals on Wheels receives grant from The George Foundation

Fort Bend Seniors Meals on Wheels recently received a $100,000 grant from The George Foundation, which the organization will use to combat food insecurity and social isolation among seniors, and aid in expanding the program's reach to even more vulnerable seniors in Fort Bend County.
The George Foundation, a philanthropic organization dedicated to supporting the well-being of Fort Bend County's communities, has been a partner of Fort Bend Seniors Meals on Wheels for 40 years, impacting the lives of countless seniors in the region.
"The George Foundation is proud to partner with Fort Bend Seniors Meals on Wheels to support their outstanding staff and committed team of volunteers delivering critical services to our community's senior residents.” Roger Adamson, CEO of The George Foundation, said in a news release. “Fort Bend County is blessed to have a strong network of nonprofit organizations, including Fort Bend Seniors Meals on Wheels, that serve our community with passion and purpose."
Fort Bend Seniors Meals on Wheels has had the mission of enriching the lives of senior citizens by delivering nourishing meals and fostering a sense of connection and care since 1974.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.