Fourth of July being celebrated across Fort Bend County

In politically divisive times, holidays have the ability to bring people together to celebrate common values, such as community and togetherness. Independence Day, or July 4th, which celebrates the official beginning of the United States, is perhaps the country's purest example of such a holiday.
In Fort Bend County, there will be no shortage of opportunities to celebrate this Independence Day, which falls on Tuesday, July 4. Below is a listing of many of them.
Sugar Land
The city of Sugar Land’s Red, White and Boom Celebration is scheduled for Tuesday, July 4, from 5-9 p.m. at The Crown Festival Park, 18355 Southwest Freeway. Fireworks will close out the event at approximately 9 p.m.
Attendees will be able to enjoy an evening full of patriotic fun with activities for all ages and a main stage area featuring a variety of local talent.
Live entertainment and activities will take place throughout the event, including a children’s zone with photo opportunities, face painting, airbrush art, trackless trains, rock walls, carnival inflatables and games along with a variety of information stations. A large variety of food and drink options will be available at concession areas.
This event is free and open to the public, and no tickets will be required. Those planning to attend are encouraged to arrive early due to limited onsite parking and shuttle capacities. Gates will open promptly at 4 p.m. Once all parking is full, access to the event will be closed and remaining late comers are encouraged to park and watch the show from their homes or from the shuttle parking lots.
Due to limited onsite parking, attendees are encouraged to take the free shuttle to avoid traffic delays. Shuttle services are available at University of Houston-Sugar Land and Smart Financial Centre. All shuttle traffic will halt for the launching of fireworks from 8:30-9:30 p.m.
A clear view of the fireworks show will be available via livestream on Sugar Land Parks and Recreation’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SugarLandParks. Full information can be found at sugarlandtx.gov/915/Red-White-and-Boom.
Meanwhile, on Monday, July 3, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys will hold an Independence Day Celebration during their game against the Oklahoma City Dodgers at Constellation Field featuring a Replica Patriotic Jersey giveaway for the first 2,000 attendees, presented by Vivaldi Music Academy, specialty Patriotic Jerseys to be auctioned off in-stadium and a postgame fireworks extravaganza, the venue's largest show of the year. Gates open at 5 p.m., and the first pitch is at 6:35 p.m.
Rosenberg
The city of Rosenberg will hold its 24th annual Family 4th Celebration on Tuesday, July 4, from 6-10 p.m. at Seabourne Creek Nature Park located at 3831 Highway 36 S. The event is free and open to the public.
The event will feature activities for all ages including hit music from Corpus Christi’s The Jam Band, a foam pit, paintball, a magician, bounce houses, horse-drawn wagon rides, petting zoo, face painter and balloon artist. There will also be a hair braid station and a hair tinsel station with services available for a fee, plus a kid’s vendor booth with various light-up toys available for purchase.
Many food and beverage options will be available for purchase from some of the area’s most popular food trucks. The grand finale of the evening will be the spectacular twenty-minute patriotic fireworks show which will begin at approximately 9:15 p.m.
There are two free parking options for the event. Fair-weather parking will be available immediately south of the event entrance and event attendees can walk across the footpath into the park grounds. Parking will also be available at the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds along with a free shuttle service. The shuttle will run continuously from 5:30 p.m. until 10 p.m., taking attendees to and from the Fairgrounds and Seabourne Creek Nature Park. Full information can be found at rosenbergtx.gov/217/Family-4th-Celebration.
Also, on July 7, from 6:30-9:30 p.m., Like Minded Community and the VFW Rosenberg will hold the third annual "Salute to Veterans and Military at the VFW Rosenberg hall at 1903 1st Street (Highway 36). The family-friendly event will celebrate veterans, current military members, surviving spouses and families.
The event will include a catered dinner, live entertainment, a DJ, a bucket raffle, door prizes and a silent auction. The organizers are seeking sponsorships that veterans, military, and spouses and attend free. To sponsor, call Tom Koppa at 281-652-6233.
Missouri City
The city of Missouri City's MCTX Independence Day Festival will be held on Tuesday, July 4, from 4-9 p.m. at Houston Community College's Missouri City Campus (1600 Texas Parkway). The event will feature live music, food, carnival games, and of course, fireworks. Free parking and shuttle service will take place at Thurgood Marshal High School, 1220 Buffalo Run.
Stafford
The city of Stafford is holding events on July 3 and July 4 at the Stafford Centre, 10505 Cash Road. On July 3, from 6:30-11:30 p.m., a concert will be held featuring Ram Herrera and the Outlaw Band. There will also be hayrides, kids' activities, and food and beverages. On July 4, from 7-9:30 p.m., the Fort Bend Symphony Orchestra will perform a free "Freedom Rings" concert, followed by a fireworks display beginning at 9 p.m. Full information can be found at staffordtx.gov.
Meadows Place
The city of Meadows Place will hold its 4th of July Food Truck Family Festival on Tuesday, July 4, from 6-9 p.m. at Mark McGrath Park. The event will feature food trucks, live music, and a fireworks show beginning at 9 p.m. Full information can be found at cityofmeadowsplace.org/4th-of-july-food-trucks-2023.
More events will be added as we become aware of them. Visit fortbendstar.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.