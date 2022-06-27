It’s about time for popping off those fireworks and taking a day to celebrate the camaraderie and fellowship of the United States, and most every municipality in Fort Bend County has events planned to celebrate the occasion.
The city of Sugar Land will host its annual free Red, White, and Boom celebration from 6-10 p.m., with gates opening at 5 p.m. There will be live musical entertainment such as Emcee DJ Cara, Sugar Land Jr. Superstar Faith Parle, JoiLux Dueling Pianos, and more, as well as food and beverages from restaurants such as Cousins Main Lobster, Halal 5, Williams Way BBQ, and Chupacabra Ice Cream.
Also among the festivities will be community booths as well as a rock wall, carnival games, photo stations, sports inflatables, and trackless trains, with the fireworks show starting at 9 p.m.
There will be limited parking available on site, and a free shuttle service will be available to attendees from the University of Houston Sugar Land (14000 University Blvd.) and Smart Financial Centre (18111 Lexington Blvd.) that will run continuously from 5 a.m.-midnight.
For more information on the Red, White, and Boom celebration, visit https://www.sugarlandtx.gov/915/Red-White-and-Boom or call the Sugar Land Parks & Recreation department at 281-275-2825.
A couple of separate fun runs and walks are also taking place that morning around Sugar Land. The Lost Creek Park Freedom 5K will be at Lost Creek Park, 3703 Lost Creek Blvd., while the Oyster Creek Red, White, and Blue Hike will run from 8-10 a.m. at Pheasant Creek Park, 2910 Pheasant Creek Dr.
Meanwhile, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys will host the El Paso Chihuahuas at Constellation Field at 6:05 p.m., with Independence Day Fireworks following the game’s conclusion.
Fulshear
The Fulshear Freedom Fest is set for July 4 from 6-9:30 p.m. at Fulshear High School, 9302 Charger Way. New Orleans party band Bag of Donuts will provide live music according to the event page, and there will also be food trucks, vendor booths, and a fireworks show to finish off the night.
Visit fulshearkaty.com/members/evr/reg_event.php?orgcode=FKAC&evid=65559979 for more information or to register for the event.
Rosenberg
Modern-day dance band Electric Circus will highlight the City of Rosenberg’ Family 4th Celebration from 6-10 p.m. at Seabourne Creek Nature Park, while there will also be food vendors on site to serve attendees.
Those attending the event – which the city said annually draws at least 4,000 people – are asked to park at the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds, where city police officers will help event-goers cross the street.
For more information on the Family 4th Celebration or to become a vendor, visit the event website at rosenbergtx.gov/217/Family-4th-Celebration.
Missouri City
The MCTX Independence Day Celebration will run from 4-9 p.m. on the campus of the local Houston Community College Campus at 1600 Texas Pkwy., complete with free carnival games, live entertainment, local food vendors, and more.
The night will finish with an H-E-B-sponsored fireworks show. To see more, those interested in attending can go to missouricitytx.gov/997/Independence-Day-Festival.
