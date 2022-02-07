I’m not sure about you, but my preference on cold days like the ones we experienced last week is to curl up with a good book.
And so I made my way over to 2121 Austin Parkway in Sugar Land last Friday to browse the stacks of books at the First Colony Branch of the Fort Bend County Library system.
I was able to quickly search for books about Fort Bend County’s history on a tablet mounted to a bookshelf, and began to peruse the nonfiction section with books on Texas history.
The first one I grabbed was “Fort Bend County, Texas: A Pictorial History”, written in 1996 by Sharon Wallingford and produced by the Exchange Club of Sugar Land.
One thing that stood out immediately from this text was the recurring theme of the county’s diversity. While the demographic picture looks quite different today, the county was referred to as a “melting pot” as far back as the 1920s, when German, Polish, Czech, Mexican and French immigrants began to settle in the area and farm, ranch and mine the land.
The Brazos River has held strategic significance during several wars and is important to the local ecosystem and the agricultural producers of the area. But did you know that the City of Richmond was a crucial port for ships which delivered mail between neighboring towns through the waters of the Brazos during the 1800s? Planters also used the river to deliver cotton and other crops.
When you think of potatoes, you probably imagine an open field in Idaho. But according to Wallingford, Simonton and Fulshear were once synonymous with this starchy root vegetable, and were leading producers of potatoes across the U.S. during the early 1900s.
If you’re looking for a few other hardcovers to brush up on your local history, here are few suggestions for you to check out at your local library branch:
"Sugar Land, Texas and the Imperial Sugar Company" by R.M. Armstrong
“The History of Stafford, Texas” by Sadie Williams and Jean Court
“Wharton’s History of Fort Bend County” by Clarence R. Wharton
"A history of Missouri City, Texas: A settlement on the Texas Independence trail" by Robert F. Carter
Extra credit: Watch Steven Spielberg’s 1973 “The Sugarland Express” to see Goldie Hawn embark on a wild chase across the Lone Star State. The movie was only partially filmed in Sugar Land, but if you can spot any local landmarks, write to me at smodrich@fortbendstar.com and let me know. Happy reading and watching!
