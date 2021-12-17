It’s a sunny Thursday morning at Sugar Land Town Square, and Melanie Flanagan and Emily Smith are leading an enthusiastic group of parents and their young children in song.
Flanagan and Smith are early childhood music instructors at nearby Vivaldi Music Academy, 2115 Lone Star Drive, which opened in April. They love teaching children about basic language and science concepts in open settings, like this weekly class for kids from ages 1-5 from 10 a.m.-10:45 a.m. each Thursday.
Smith said these early developmental stages are crucial for a young child and that parents can help them to keep an accurate rhythm and learn to sing in tune. She led the class in songs in multiple languages, teaching them “thank you” in Spanish, Japanese and Russian and sending them off with a “goodbye” song in both Hebrew and English.
“My philosophy is that all human beings are born musical,” Smith said. “And a lot of parents have aspirations for their children to read music and play an instrument at some point. So this is what prepares and lays the foundation for a child to eventually learn how to read music and play a pitched instrument.”
Smith’s colleague Flanagan grew up singing Mary Poppins and got involved in musical theater during her upbringing in San Jose, California. Her mother works for NASA, and also danced in her youth, and her father played guitar.
She said she enjoys combining music and teaching practical, real world concepts that also activate a child’s imagination. She sang several songs about animals, including one about polar bears, as odd as it might be to conceive of them on an 80-degree day in Sugar Land.
“We get to talk about, okay, where do polar bears live?” Flanagan said. “They live where it's really cold. And what do they hunt, and they hide on an iceberg. And they have to cover up their noses so that the seals can’t see them. In my regular classes, we get a little bit more into the science of polar bear habits.”
Flanagan said music can also help encourage the development of fine motor skills through isolating fingers to count to 10 and gross motor skills that involve whole body movements like dancing and hopping.
Margarita Poole, a Manvel resident who said her husband used to work in an office building within Sugar Land Town Square, brought her 2-year-old daughter to Thursday’s class.
“She loved it,” Poole said. “She participated. And then there were a few things that were a little advanced so she just ran around. She thought it was wonderful.”
Smith and Flanagan both said they enjoyed sharing their musical gifts with others and hope to leave an impression similar to the musical mentors did for them in the early stages of their lives.
“I love when people share their families with me,” Smith said. “I've been teaching early childhood music for 10 years. It's my favorite.”
For more information, visit vivaldimusicacademy.com or call 346-330-2646.
