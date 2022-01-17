If you’ve ever wondered what goes on at the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds when the Fort Bend County Fair is over, the answer is: plenty.
The most recent event — the Fort Bend County Home & Garden Show — was hosted primarily indoors last Saturday and Sunday and was well-attended despite gusts of wind that reached speeds of 40 miles per hour or more in some areas when I made my way to the fairgrounds on Saturday afternoon.
The home and garden show featured booths from vendors dedicated to home improvement, decorating and interior design as well as landscapes and outdoor entertainment.
It also showcased a winter gift market with boutique clothing, jewelry and home goods, as well as beer and wine sampling, and another building devoted entirely to food samples.
There were also free seminars for attendees on a range of topics. Lauren Sotomayor hosted a charcuterie board class and Madeleine Banks held a primer on how to use custom-created fabrics to personalize your home’s interior. Rob Burden of Austin-based LALO Tequila held a “Tequila 101” class for those looking for the best ways to use the spirit in cocktails.
Food trucks Crazy Cookers, Foreign Policy and Tacos y Gorditas Rioverde sold their fare on the grounds as well.
One of the first vendors I met was Sharon Hoermann of South Texas Pecans in Yoakum. Her husband Jason Hoermann has been managing the family’s pecan orchard since 2015, which was started by Jason’s grandfather in 1971.
“We care for about 500 acres,” Sharon said. “We have a commercial kitchen on site that everything gets processed in. We shell our own pecans, we make our own flavors. We press our own pecan oil as well.”
Sharon told me she attended a market at the fairgrounds in October and plans to return again in March. She said her most popular product is probably her cinnamon-glazed pecans.
“It’s not too crunchy,” she said. “The kids tell me it tastes like cinnamon toast crunch cereal.”
Next, I met Danessa Yaschuck. Danessa and her husband Brent Yaschuck are beekeepers and honey purveyors based in Damon.
In 2015, the Yaschucks were living in Sienna, when they began their beekeeping as a hobby. Now their honey can be found in 15 local H-E-B grocery stores.
“We were selling honey off of our golf cart next to the elementary school in the corner,” Danessa said.”Everybody was like, ‘what farmers markets do you go to?’ And we're like, ‘oh, we don't go to any.’”
Due to popular demand, the Yaschucks started their own farmer’s market, and then their business took off. Three years later, they moved out to the countryside, and now they manage more than 300 hives at SweetNes Honey Apiaries & Beetique near Brazos Bend State Park.
At SweetNes, you can buy raw local honey, bee pollen, honey sticks, candles and beeswax, and more.
Another merchant at the market I met on Saturday was a newcomer to Rosenberg. Julie Montoya, a retiree from the Travis County Clerk’s Office in Austin, told me she’s been retired since 2020, but already had “put her foot in the door” attending markets across Central Texas for the last five years with her boutique business, Jules and Coco. At her booth, I found Texas-shaped necklaces, wooden earrings, and decor sporting the logos of various Texas universities.
“I like doing new events in different cities,” Montoya said. “So that's my goal for 2022.”
Next up at the fairgrounds is the spring market, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, March 11-13.
For more information, visit homefortheholidaysgiftmarket.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.