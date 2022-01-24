The temperature at Sugar Land Memorial Park was hovering just above 30 degrees, but more than 65 runners braved the chilly and windy conditions last Saturday morning to run a 3.1 mile race to benefit a Polish nonprofit that raises funds for pediatric and neonatal care equipment in the 10th most populous country in the European Union.
Poland ranked 31st, or last, in the 2021 World Index of Healthcare published by the Austin-based Foundation for Research on Equal Opportunity.
The organization, WOSP, whose title translates roughly in English to the “Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity” (but has no affiliation to any orchestra or music ensemble) has raised more than $321 million since its founding in 1993, according to its website.
Aleksandra Lawera, a Sugar Land resident and a doctor of internal medicine whose practice is in Katy, is one of the leaders of the organization’s grassroots efforts in Texas.
Lawera, a 56-year-old ultramarathoner, moved to Fort Bend County in 2009 from Maryland, and quickly became an important member of the Houston-area Polish community.
“I've been a runner for about six years,” she said. “So far, I've been on the receiving end of participating in races, I've never been in the role of race director. But that's I guess what my role here is.”
Every January, WOSP hosts its “grand finale” to cap its yearlong fundraising efforts, she said.
“In the last two or three years, this has been picked up by Polish community abroad in various countries,” Lawera said.
According to its website, WOSP has raised $5.7 million to date from both its domestic operations in Poland and from foreign donors like those that participated in Saturday’s race.
Lawera said Monday the dollar amount raised from the Sugar Land 5K race was not immediately available.
Austin has hosted fundraising events for the last two years, and last year in Houston, the group held a very “informal” family fun run or walk as a fundraiser. Lawera helped form the Houston-based Polish Running Club, which co-sponsored this year’s race.
For this year’s event, she thought it was important to host a professionally-timed 5K, with the help of Katy-based Good Times Running Co.
“Because I live here, I'm local, I know the running community,” Lawera said. “I feel like we can give back, start with this race this year, start small and put ourselves on the map of sporting and running events in Sugar Land and hopefully become a yearly event.”
The top male finisher was 24-year-old Adam Burum of Houston, with a time of 19:11. Stephanie Fontenot, 29, of Lake Jackson, was the top female finisher, clocking in at 25:36.
Kelly Ziomek, her husband John, and the couple’s two-year-old son and eight-month-old daughter came from Sienna for the race, in part because of her husband’s Polish ancestry. Kelly carried their son in her arms across the finish line, and John pushed their daughter in a stroller.
“My husband's wanting to train for a half marathon and we're trying to spend 1,000 hours outside this year,” Kelly said. “So we're trying to get our kids out every day for at least a couple hours.
“When we found out what the cause was, for me, that was it.”
