One of Fort Bend County’s biggest holiday spectacles is the Sugar Land Holiday Lights event. The eighth edition of the annual event began Nov. 19 and runs through Jan. 9.
I had the opportunity last Thursday to head out to Constellation Field, 1 Stadium Drive, where I got to experience the festivities for the first time.
Holiday Lights features a variety of vendors selling goods and apparel that might make for good last-minute stocking stuffers, as well as a carnival with games and rides and concession stands. You can also roast marshmallows to make s’mores at fire pits located within a bar in right center field.
The home of the Sugar Land Skeeters, who completed their first season as the Houston Astros’ Triple A affiliate this fall, now features a large orange and navy blue Astros logo gleaming from the batter’s eye in center field.
The three million lights cover nearly every inch of the ballpark, and it is a jaw-dropping display from almost every angle. There are also eight different themed sections of the park, including “Texas Town” with a general store, cacti and Old Western-style buildings.
Arianne and Mark Newcomer of the Meyerland neighborhood of Houston brought their five children — ranging from 13 months to 7 years old — with them to Holiday Lights, which has becoming something of a tradition for the Newcomer family for the last four years.
“(The kids) love to see the (playground on the outfield concourse),” Arianne said. “They love the (Center Field Cinema) movie nights, and they love visiting Santa.”
Mohammed Omar and Whitney Omar, a Sugar Land couple, said it was their first time attending Sugar Land’s Holiday Lights, but that they had also been to the Festival of Lights at Moody Gardens in Galveston and Houston Zoo Lights events earlier this winter with their 1-year-old and 3-year-old children.
“We like this one because it’s less crowded,” Whitney said.
As of Dec. 9, the Skeeters are 4,000 tickets ahead of the organization’s pace from last year’s event, which was the best-attended version of the event in its history, according to Skeeters media relations director Ryan Posner.
Photo-ops with Santa are still available for $30 through Dec. 23. Santa is placed behind a protective plexiglass designed to look like a snow globe as a precaution due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
General admission tickets are $18 for adults, and $16 for children ages 4-12, seniors and military members. Admission is free for children 3 and under.
The Holiday Lights website features a calendar with special celebrations and discounted events.
For more information, visit sugarlandholidaylights.com or call 281-240-4487.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.