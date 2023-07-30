George Memorial Library offers geneological research programs in August

Fort Bend County Libraries’ Genealogy and Local History Department at George Memorial Library will present two programs in August to help the beginning family-history researcher pursue their genealogy search by exploring land records and death records.
The class “Family-History Research: Finding Your Ancestors in Deed Records” will take place on Saturday, August 5, from 10:30-11:30 a.m., in the Computer Lab of the library, located at 1001 Golfview in Richmond.
A record of the transfer or sale of property between people, deed records can help fill in the gaps in one’s family history by indicating family relationships, giving specific information on where and when one’s ancestors lived in a location, and providing insight into their economic status.
Because deeds dealt with property and money, they often go further back and contain more information than many other sources. A deed can lead to other sources of information and provide the names of friends as well as family members.
The class “Family-History Research: Finding Death Records” will take place on Saturday, August 12, from 10:30-11:30 a.m., in the Computer Lab.
Learn how to use various databases to discover an ancestor’s death date, burial information, and probate records. Information on how to obtain obituaries, pension records, and death certificates will also be discussed.
The classes are free and open to the public. Seating is limited, however, and reservations are required. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us) click on “Classes & Events,” select “George Memorial,” and find the program. Participants may also register by calling the library’s Local History and Genealogy Department at 281-341-2608, or by visiting the department at the library.
Those who are interested in more local-history or genealogy resources, are encouraged to join the Family-History Research FBCL Facebook group page. Managed by the Genealogy & Local History department at George Memorial Library in Richmond, the group page is an interactive, online forum for sharing genealogy tips and resources, as well as local-history stories.
