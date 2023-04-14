George Memorial Library to host Earth Day Festival on Saturday

Fort Bend County Libraries will host an Earth Day Festival on Saturday, April 15, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., at George Memorial Library, 1001 Golfview Drive in Richmond. The festival will feature exhibits, presentations, a plant swap, and a performance in the amphitheater.
Families with children of all ages will learn ways to welcome environmental-sustainability practices into their daily lives.
Tables will be set up in the lobby with representatives from Fort Bend Beekeepers Association, Fort Bend County Environmental Health, Fort Bend County Health & Human Services, Keep Sugar Land Beautiful, and the FBCL Living Sustainably Club.
Gardeners of all experience levels are invited to participate in a Plant Swap, from 10 a.m.- noon, in Room 2B. Bring plants, seeds, or cuttings to swap with fellow gardeners. Be prepared to chat, trade, and learn about new and different plants. No plants for sale – just trade. Registration is required.
The Earth Day Festival will also include workshops where visitors can learn about recycling and making more efficient use of the earth’s natural resources.
Dan Lawlor from the Fort Bend County Master Gardeners will kick off the schedule of workshops with a program on “Gardening for Native Bees” from 10-11 a.m., in the Meeting Room.
From 10:30-11:30 a.m, members of the Keep Sugar Land Beautiful Youth Advisory Board will present “Live It…Love It… Reuse It… Recycle It!” in Room 2A. Get tips on replacing single-use items with reusable ones. Learn how to make a reusable tote bag from a t-shirt, and guess the origins of some recycled and upcycled items. Registration is required.
Learn about“Sustainable Fashion” from noon-1 p.m., in the Meeting Room. Helai Hasanzada, owner of Dunya Boutique, will talk about socially-responsible fashion.
Families with children of all ages will enjoy a musical show by Tom’s Fun Band in the Jodie E. Stavinoha Amphitheater from 1-2 p.m. In his performance of “Reduce, Reuse, Recycle!”
From 1:30 -2:30 p.m., attendees can learn about “Solar Ovens: Cooking with the Sun,” Room 2A. Learn how to make a solar-powered oven with a cardboard box, aluminum foil, and glass.
Naomi Mercado-Velez and Patricia Bakhoum, from the Fort Bend County Environmental Health Department, will talk about environmental contamination from 2-3 p.m., in the Meeting Room. Learn about potential contamination of food and water sources, such as drinking water, recreational pools, and rivers. Get tips on how to properly wash one’s hands to prevent the spread of contaminants.
All events at the Earth Day Festival are free and open to the public. For more information or to register for the Plant Swap, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website or call George Memorial Library (281-342-4455) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.