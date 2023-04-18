George Memorial Library to host talk on prisoner-leasing on May 6

Fort Bend County Libraries will present a special Texas history program on “The Prisoner-Lease System in Texas: 1867-1912,” on Saturday, May 6, from 2-3 p.m., in the Meeting Room of George Memorial Library, at 1001 Golfview in Richmond.
Dr. Theresa Jach, a history professor at Houston Community College, will discuss the history of convict leasing in Texas and in other southern states between 1867 and 1912. She will also talk about the graves discovered in 2017 on property purchased for a Fort Bend ISD school in Sugar Land.
Dr. Jach is the author of Incarcerated Women (2017) and Huntsville Penitentiary (2013), and she has also written articles on the history of the Texas prison system.
The program is free and open to the public. For more information, see Fort Bend County Libraries’ website at www.fortbend.lib.tx.us or call George Memorial Library (281-342-4455) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).
