The Sugar Land Legacy Foundation and the City of Sugar Land invite the public to attend the unveiling of a Gold Star Families Memorial Monument on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 4 p.m. at Sugar Land Memorial Park, 15300 University Blvd.
“We are honored to unveil our community’s Gold Star Families Memorial Monument on National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day,” Sunil Sharma, SLLF board hair, said in a press release. “On this very significant day, we pay homage to the families, known as Gold Star Family Members and to remember and honor the 2,403 Americans who were killed in the Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii 81 years ago. The legacies of these families will live forever.”
The monument, made possible by the Woody Williams Foundation, the Texas Gold Star Families Memorial Monument Committee, and donations from the community, is a tribute to family members left behind by service men and women in the U.S. armed services who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.
“This monument establishes and provides a place for Gold Star Families to gather and honor their loved ones, as well as provide a memorial for the community to reflect on the sacrifices that Gold Star families made for our nation’s freedom,” Sugar Land Mayor Joe Zimmerman said in the press release.
Dating back to World War I, the phrase “Gold Star Family,” was established when military families displayed service flags featuring a blue star for every immediate family member serving in the Armed Forces. The star’s color would be
changed to gold if the family lost a loved one in the war.
Interested members of the public may email sugarlandlegacy@gmail.com with any questions.
