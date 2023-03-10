H-GAC to host Bringing Back Main Street in Rosenberg on April 25

On April 25, from 9:30 a.m.-noon, the Houston-Galveston Area Council will host a "Bringing Back Main Street" roundtable event to discuss an update on Rosenberg's downtown revitalization efforts. Attendees will hear about the revitalization plan designed to improve the Historic Downtown Rosenberg area.
H-GAC's Bringing Back Main Street initiative offers local communities a place to share best practices and engage in a regional dialogue about revitalizing and supporting vibrant downtown spaces. Each quarter, community leaders gather for a roundtable on topics ranging from small business support to sidewalk infrastructure.
The Rosenberg event will be held at the Ol Railroad Café, 1901 Avenue G, Rosenberg. For more information and to register, visit h-gac.com/bringing-back-main-street/roundtables-and-workshops.
