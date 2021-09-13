Fort Bend County residents can get a little bit of exercise while donating to help those in need during a 5K walk and run in Richmond’s Harvest Green subdivision later this month.
A news release from Harvest Green said registration is ongoing for the Sept. 25 event, which will benefit local non-profit East Fort Bend Human Needs Ministry. The organization has been providing assistance to families and individuals during times of temporary financial crisis since 1990, according to the news release.
Last year, the release said the organization distributed more than $600,000 worth of food to families in need, including more than 7,000 families who received 10,849 Covid-19 Relief Sacks. The 2020 virtual Fun Run raised $15,000, and organizers are hoping to raise at least $20,000 through this year’s event.
“We see at least one new family every day that we serve food,” East Fort Bend Human Needs Ministry development director Stacey Williams said. “The need is still out there. We are grateful to Harvest Green, our sponsors and our participants. Without them we would not be able to help so many people in the community.”
There will be an in-person 8:30 a.m. kids’ run at the Farmhouse at 3400 Harvest Corner Drive, followed by a family 5K race at 9 a.m. Runners can also do the run virtually, and all runners can sign up online at https://runsignup.com/Race/TX/Richmond/AnnualOutRunHunger.
Registration is $25 for adults and $15 for kids, while virtual runner registration is available for $15.
“We hope everyone will come out and support us,” Williams said.
For more information about East Fort Bend Human Needs Ministry, visit humanneeds.org.
To find out more about Harvest Green, visit harvestgreentexas.com.
