Sugar Land Town Square was filled with vendors from all over the Houston and beyond for the Small Business Holiday Market on Sunday. After a few days of dreary weather, the sun was out and drew shoppers to the plaza to check out the gift items on display and get in some early holiday shopping.
Holiday Market draws shoppers to Sugar Land Town Square
- Ken Fountain
- Updated
Ken Fountain
