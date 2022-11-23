The Ismaili Jamatkhana and Center, 1700 First Colony Blvd. in Sugar Land, will hold a "Share Your Holidays" food drive on Nov. 29 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
The center is particularly seeking to collect canned food items, including traditional holiday fare, and other staple food items.
Learn more on the center's Facebook page.
