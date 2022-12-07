The Fort Bend County Fair Association has elected Jennifer Williams as the 2023 Fair President. A lifelong resident of Fort Bend County and a 22-year resident of Missouri City, Williams began volunteering with the fair's Sponsorship Committee as a high school student in 1996, according to a news release.
She has since been involved with fair in numerous roles, including participating in the youth arts and crafts contest to marching with the Lamar Consolidated High School Mighty Mustang Band as a member of the Color Guard, as a fair-goer, a livestock mom, and a volunteer.
“I wholeheartedly support our mission and believe in providing for the education of the youth of Fort Bend County. When I first volunteered at the age of 16, I knew I wanted to dedicate my time and support to this organization," Williams said in release.
“I’m ready to get everyone involved from all ends of the county. I think I bring a unique perspective to the Board, as I grew up on the West Side of the Brazos, and I have made my home on the East Side. Fort Bend County truly is my home. I have lived here my whole life and have watched it grow to what it is today,” Williams said.
The 87th Annual Fort Bend County Fair and Rodeo is slated to run September 29 to October 8, 2023. For more information, visit fortbendcountyfair.com.
