Juneteenth being celebrated around Fort Bend County

The upcoming three-day weekend celebrates Juneteenth, honoring the occasion on June 19, 1865, after the end of the Civil War, when U.S. Army Major Gen. Gordan Granger announced in Galveston that all enslaved people in Texas were free after the Emancipation Proclamation, issued two years earlier.
Long celebrated as an unofficial holiday by Black Americans in Texas and beyond, the U.S. Congress made Juneteenth a federal holiday in 2021. In the two years since, celebrations have grown apace, and there are several options in Fort Bend County. Below is a listing of some.
Missouri City
The nonprofit Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation, in partnership with the City of Missouri City, is offering a week's worth of events leading up to the official holiday on Monday.
On Tuesday, June 13, from 9 am.-noon, the foundation will host a STEM & STEAM Youth Camp for high school students at Thurgood Marshall High School, 1220 Buffalo Run. Registration begins at 8 a.m.
On Wednesday, June 14, from 11:30-1:30 p.m, there will be a tribute luncheon honoring the late City Council member Don Smith, who spearheaded the city's celebration of Juneteenth in the early 2000s. The luncheon will be held at the Missouri City Community Center, 1522 Missouri City Dr.
On Friday, June 16, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., the foundation will host a free Workforce Symposium and Job Fair at the Missouri City campus of Houston Community College-Southwest, 1600 Texas Parkway.
On both Friday and Saturday, the foundation will host two free concerts at Hunters Glen Park,1340 Independence Blvd. The acts will include hip-hop, R&B, jazz, blues, country, zydeco. Friday's concert (along with a free family movie) begins at 5 p.m., and Saturday's begins at 7 p.m.
Information about all of Missouri City events, which also include a gala celebration and a golf tournament, can be found at missouricityjuneteenthcelebration.com.
Also on Friday, Fort Bend County Judge KP George will host the Annual Fort Bend County Juneteenth Celebration from 2-5 p.m. at the Landmark Community Center, 100 Louisiana St., Missouri City.
The event will feature various vendors, entertainment, dance performances, and presenters. It will include a Recognition Ceremony held from 3-4 p.m., where community honorees will be recognized for their contributions. This year's honorees include community advocate Felicia Moon Thomas, Pastor Rachel Connor of the Vineyard Church, and Mable Huff of Fort Bend Heritage Unlimited Museum, among others.
Kendleton
On Saturday, June 17, from 8:30-11:30 a.m., there will be a volunteer event to clean tombstones and remove brush overgrowth that restricts access to historic gravesites of former slaves and prepare the area for a new African American Memorial at Bates Allen Park (Historic Newman Chapel Cemetery and Historic Oak Hill Cemetery), 630 Charlie Roberts Ln., Kendleton.
The event is hosted by Fort Bend County Precinct 4 Commissioner Dexter L. McCoy, former U.S. Rep. Pete Olson, the Exchange Club of Sugar Land, the Missouri City/Sugar Land Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Christ Church Sugar Land, and the Alexander Hodge Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
People interested in volunteering are asked to RSVP by June 16 at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c084caea629a7f4c34-juneteenth. Volunteers can also RSVP by emailing either Saki.Indakwa@fbctx.gov or Chris.Pino@fbctx.gov, or calling or texting either 281-725-3246 or 281-342-3411.
Richmond
On Saturday, June 17, from 1-3 p.m. the "A Juneteenth Journey Through Fort Bend County" event will be held at George Memorial Library, 1001 Golfview Rd., Richmond. Hosted by the Society of Justice & Equality for the People of Sugar Land (S.O.J.E.S.), the event will be live, theatrical performance honoring the importance and legacy of Juneteenth, the contributions of the Sugar Land 95, and the lives other significant African Americans and events in Fort Bend County's history. The event will include a performance by gospel singer Janet Dokes. Learn more and register at siennatx.com/juneteenth-jubilee.
Sienna
On Saturday, June 17, from 7-10 p.m., the Sienna Juneteenth Jubilee Market will be held at the Club Sienna Amphitheater, 9600 Scanlan Trace, Missouri City. The market will showcase jewelry, art, books, candles, clothing, snacks, houseware and more items. There will also be a number of food trucks onsite. Learn more at siennatx.com/juneteenth-jubilee.
Stafford
On Sunday, June 18, from noon-8 p.m., the City of Stafford will hold its Inaugural Juneteenth Celebration at the Stafford Centre, 10505 Cash Rd. The event will include an exhibit by The Buffalo Soldiers National Museum, based in the Houston Museum District, along with food, music and games. Information can be found at the city's website, staffordtx.gov.
