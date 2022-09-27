Residents and community members around Kendleton last week gathered to celebrate the start of something unique in Fort Bend County – the first harvest from a local community garden.
County leaders earlier this year gifted a Houston-based nonprofit food organization, led by a James Beard award winner, more than 40 acres across the county to cultivate to combat food insecurity.
Last weekend’s community harvest is the first step in bringing the community into those efforts, said Jeremy Peaches, the horticulture director for Lucille’s 1913.
“We wanted to start a program that could educate residents on sustainability, and provide the residents who may lack the land or space to plant and grow food,” County Judge KP George said. “Food insecurity became a growing concern with the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Lucille’s 1913 is a nonprofit organization founded by Chris Williams, who is the James Beard award-winning chef behind Lucille’s Fine Southern Foods in Houston’s Museum District, Peaches explained.
Williams started the nonprofit organization during the coronavirus pandemic as a way to make meals for senior citizens, Peaches said. But the organization quickly grew to feed people in general from neighborhoods across the region, Peaches said.
George found out about the initiative and reached out to Williams about distributing meals in Fort Bend County, said Jailyn Marcel, a spokesperson for the nonprofit group. Lucille’s 1913 distributed thousands of meals in Fort Bend County before elected leaders decided to donate land to the organization, Marcel said.
The county gifted the nonprofit group a total of about 40 acres across the region, including 12 acres in Kendleton, she said. The planting that provided produce for the first harvest was about 2.5 acres at Bates Allen Park, she said.
Nearby residents could select all sorts of produce, such as sweet potatoes, okra, eggplant and peas, among other items, Peaches said.
Employees with the nonprofit organization are hopeful that community gardens like the one in Kendleton can help battle food insecurity, as well as provide jobs for people living in the area, Peaches said.
“The whole goal of the project was not only to grow food, but to create jobs,” Peaches said.
The group has already hired a Kendleton native as the farm’s manager, and Peaches plans to hire three or more people in coming months, he said.
Before the garden’s arrival, residents in Kendleton in far southwestern Fort Bend County had few options for food other than to drive to nearby towns, Peaches said.
The nearest H-E-B, for instance, is in Wharton, about 12 miles away, according to Google Maps.
“I can only imagine how hard that was for senior citizens and those with no transportation in the community,” Peaches said.
Nonprofit employees planted the first crops at the Kendleton community garden in March and April, providing produce for the first harvest last weekend, Peaches said. People are already at work on planting leafy greens and other items for the next harvest, he said.
“I’ve heard that senior citizens are already wanting to volunteer,” he said. “They want to see this grow and thrive. And, to me, we haven’t even gotten this fully where we want it to go.”
