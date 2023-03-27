The clear-blue Texas sky above Sugar Land's Crown Festival Park was filled with kites of all shapes and sizes, while all kinds of other entertainment was on hand Saturday for the city's International Art & Kite Festival.
The ever-growing event, which has been going on for about a decade, drew hundreds of people out to what proved to be a near-perfect day for kite flying.
This year's event featured a main stage with numerous acts befitting the international nature of the festival, including everything from Bollywood-style dancing to martial arts displays, a Caribbean-style steel drum ensemble and Filipino folk singing.
A map of the earth invited people to place pins in their home of origin. By the end of the day, there were pins from nearly every continent, reflecting the diversity of Fort Bend County and the greater Houston region.
Anna Beletskaya, originally from Russia and now a Houston resident, placed a pin on her home city. Later, she and her daughter Veronica, 4, enjoyed seeing a live kangaroo in the petting zoo featuring all kinds of exotic animals, including a llama and an iguana.
Beletskaya said she was drawn to the event because of the great weather and to see a lot of people enjoying themselves.
"It' a fun time," she said.
Myriam Santillan, originally from Mexico, came at the invitation of a friend and also enjoyed the people-watching.
"I't's great to see everyone's face," she said.
Victoria Cantu arrived with her younger brother, Liam, 9 from the Spring Branch area. They'd heard about the festival and made the drive out to Sugar Land because they thought it would be a great time.
Also on hand were several art cars on display, a rock-climbing wall, vendor booths with all kinds of wares for sale, actors on stilts playing fantasy characters, a section where people could do their own sidewalk chalk art - the activities were bountiful.
But it was kite-flying that was the main draw of course, and people of all skill levels tried their hand, either with kites they brought themselves or new ones purchased on site.
Beatrix Nigos, of Sugar Land, worked to assemble her new kite for her son, Caleb, and Leni Lopez, his grandmother. "He loves flying a kits," she said of her son.
Along with the kites, the sky was occasionally festooned with daytime fireworks which streamed multi-colored smoke.
All in all, the people filling the vast expanse of Crown Festival Park seemed to be making great use of a beautiful spring day in Fort Bend County.
