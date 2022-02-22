In just a few weeks, a select group of students will get the chance to learn some hands-on tips from a racing pro and local high school graduate.
On March 5, MercedesBenz of Sugar Land will host its annual teen driving school. Though the class is typically reserved for the families of the dealership's customers, has held the annual event multiple times per year each of the last three years to local eligible high school students who apply for it.
On March 5, 18 Clements students will have the chance to learn driving skills from pro racer and Clements graduate Kory Enders. The school is of no cost to students, with the full cost of the lessons being covered by joint donations from Enders as well as the dealership.
During the school, students will have the opportunity to drive on the MSD Houston race track as well as test their driving attention span on the school's Distracted Driving Simulator.
The school has trained more than 250 youth drivers to date, according to a news release from Mercedes-Benz Sugar Land
