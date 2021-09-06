The events of Sept. 11, 2001 still resonate in the minds of many in America, including in Fort Bend County, for myriad reasons.
One local first responder in particular will always remember the terrorist attacks on the United States after being on the ground in New York in the aftermath of the collapse of the World Trade Center 20 years ago. Cpt. Greg Hopper of the Sugar Land Fire Department was part of a select FEMA search-and-rescue team tasked with helping sift through the rubble after two hijacked planes crashed into the Twin Towers and caused them to fall.
“The search teams would look through the piles, and see if they found anything resembling a potential victim, parts of the airplanes, firefighter uniforms, etc.,” Hopper recalled. “Then they would stop and call us in, and we would search those spaces and dig deeper and see if we could pull out whatever it was.”
Hopper was part of a 62-member rescue and recovery squad from Texas that took the second six-day rotation in the aftermath of the attacks. The team was formed shortly after the Oklahoma City bombings in 1995 as a state asset through the TEEX program at Texas A&M University.
Prior to its formation, the closest FEMA teams to Oklahoma City were in Arizona, according to Hopper. So when his own fire chief presented the opportunity, Hopper jumped at the chance, and looks upon their efforts with pride.
He said he was the only member from the Fort Bend area to be part of a team largely compromised of members of the Houston Fire Department.
“It’s one of those things that after so many years it really just makes me proud to be part of that team,” said Hopper, who has been with SLFD since 1994. “It was just 62 people in the state that got to go do that.”
About six months prior to Sept. 11, 2001, Hopper said the team received its FEMA designation through monthly basic rescue and recovery trainings at Texas A&M. And due to being a new team, he said his squad was designated as the first response team to the next disaster.
Beyond belief
At the outset of the Sept. 11 events, Hopper said he and his team were unable to get to New York due to all planes being grounded. So they took the second six-day shift as part of crews that were rotating six-day tours.
Like many Americans, the team had seen television footage of the scene after the planes hit the World Trade Center. But it was nothing compared to what would be seen on the ground, and Hopper said it was a jarring site as they went from their base camp in New Jersey to the scene.
“As you walked through the narrow pathways, the opening keeps getting bigger and bigger as you get closer to it,” he said. “And the rubble pile just kept getting bigger and bigger – then when it just opened up completely beyond the buildings, it was absolutely massive.”
At one point, Hopper said he was told there were 14 acres of rubble. During a reconnaissance walk one day, he said it took his team an hour-and-a-half to walk the entire perimeter.
He’ll never forget it.
“You see it on TV, but when you see it in person, TV just could not do it justice,” he said.
Always remember
During and after his time on the ground, Hopper said he witnessed firsthand resilience and unmatched bravery. Whether it was first responders or just those who were walking down the street who leapt in to help, he says that is one of the things that deserves to be most remembered about the Sept. 11 tragedy.
“I think what happened from that point forward completely embodies what our country should be about,” he said. “It was a ton of people who started helping other people. Some of them knew the outcome – they might go in and help and not make it out – but they still did it.”
And those are the ones Hopper said deserve to be remembered from that day, whether it’s 20 years or 50 years later.
“For the next year or two, it didn’t matter what your background was or what part of the country you were from,” he said. “The country really came together and put aside all their differences and became what we were founded on.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.