Katy resident Gustavo Cardenas, right, embraces his son, Sergio, on Wednesday after returning home from Venezuela, where he had been imprisoned since 2017 along with five other Citgo executives. Sergio Cardenas, 21, has a rare genetic disorder called mucolipidosis. (Contributed photo from Maria Elena Cardenas)
A Fort Bend County resident was one of two jailed Americans freed by the Venezuelan government this week after talks with the United States.
Gustavo Cardenas, a member of the so-called “Citgo 6,” came home to Katy on Wednesday, after spending more than four years in a Venezuelan prison since his arrest in November 2017.
"This terrible situation has caused a lot of suffering and pain, much more than I can explain with my words," Cardenas, a father of three, said in a statement released through the James W. Foley Legacy Foundation. "The nightmare for me and my family ended last night. I got out of jail and got my freedom after about 1,570 days of wrongful captivity. It was a very hard time marked by deep pain, but also by faith, hope, love and survival."
Cardenas also said he was "very happy" to be back home with his family and thanked those who assisted with his release, including U.S. President Joe Biden; Roger Carstens, the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs; and diplomat Bill Richardson, the former governor of New Mexico.
The news of Cardenas' release was cause for celebration across the county.
“Today, I am thankful that Gustavo Cardenas has returned home and is now on United States soil,” County Judge KP George said. “It has been a long-overdue journey for Gustavo, his family and his fellow imprisoned individuals, who were wrongly detained in Venezuela.”
Cardenas and the rest of the Citgo 6 were all executives at the Houston-based oil-and-gas company who were called to a business meeting in Caracas, Venezuela, a few days before Thanksgiving in 2017, when they were arrested by the government of Nicolas Maduro.
Citgo is a subsidiary of PDVSA, an oil-and-gas company run by the Venezuelan government, and the men were arrested, accused of trying to make a deal that would financially inhibit PDVSA and convicted in November 2020 by a Venezuelan judge. Then-U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called the convictions "wrongful" and described the judicial proceeding as a "kangaroo court."
Relatives of the men have described them as political hostages.
While Cardenas’ family got to celebrate his return Wednesday, other Fort Bend County families remained waiting. The other Citgo 6 detainees are Sugar Land resident Jorge Toledo, Katy residents Jose Angel Pereira and Jose Luis Zambrano, Zambrano's brother, Alirio, who has family in Houston, and Tomeu Vadell.
“There isn’t much that I can say, other than being really happy for Cardenas’ family, and that we are in fact hoping for a release of the rest of the men soon,” said Carlos Anez, a Richmond resident and stepson of Toledo.
Former U.S. Rep. Pete Olson, who called for the Citgo executives' release and assisted some of their families while serving in Washington, echoed Anez’s comments, saying the mission isn’t over until everyone is home.
“I’m overjoyed that Gustavo Cardenas is finally home with Maria Elena, Maria, Gus and Sergio in Katy,” Olson said. “But our joy will not be complete until Tomeu, Jorge, Alirio, Jose Luis and Jose Angel are free and home with their families, too. Whatever the families need from me, they’ve got it. Always.”
Cardenas echoed Olson's sentiment, asking for the "prompt release" of his five Citgo colleagues.
"I also ask for the freedom of other people in our same condition in Venezuela and other countries around the world," Cardenas said. "They and their families deserve the same blessings and freedom that I got."
