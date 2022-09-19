For more than four decades, the Fort Bend Boys Choir has offered boys ages 8-12 the chance to receive private music instruction and perform around the country. Then in 1997, the organization began the Music Magic program to give boys ages 6-7 the chance to learn in the same environment.
For the last two years, however, Music Magic hasn’t taken place because of uneasiness over the pandemic and, until recently, vaccine availability for younger children. But the wait is over, and the program is back.
Music Magic will resume on Oct. 11 and meet each Tuesday from 6:30-7:15 p.m. until Dec. 6 at the First United Methodist Church - Missouri City, 3900 Lexington Blvd.
“We’re all really excited about this,” Fort Bend Boys Choir executive director Tiana Mortimer said Monday.
Music Magic is an enrichment program for boys ages 6-7 who are interested in learning more about “music, singing and having fun,” according to the organization’s website. It is an eight-week course that has been offered each school semester since 1997 save for the last two years due to COVID-19.
“With many people vaccinated already, it is long past time for children to return to musical activities,” said William Adams, the organization’s artistic director.
Music Magic began about 25 years ago, Mortimer said, because the choir was having to turn away younger students due to age restrictions. She said Adams and the rest of the organization wanted to give those younger students a chance to get the same instruction to encourage their love of music instead of turning them away.
“Boys at this age, all they know is they love music, they love singing and stuff like that,” she said. “We get them young when they’re still learning.”
As a whole, Mortimer said the instruction offered both by Music Magic and the organization’s treble tour choir offers young boys a chance to indulge their love of music as well as foster creativity and forge social connections. Pre-COVID, she said the choir had more than 100 boys combined in their two travel choirs. And though that number is still only between 50-60 post-pandemic, she said enrollment numbers are slowly but surely starting to see an uptick.
For Music Magic, she said the organization caps participation at anywhere from 15-20 students, and the average class size is between 12-15 students per semester. No auditions are needed for Music Magic, according to Mortimer – just a love of music.
“Any boy who loves music and singing can sign up,” she said. “We’re fostering enthusiasm for music itself.”
Mortimer said the organization will still offer masks and hand sanitizer for the safety of the choirboys and music staff. In addition, there will be three feet of social distancing between the boys during rehearsals.
Tuition for the class is $100 total for the eight weeks, according to Mortimer. At the end of the eight weeks, the Music Magic class will get a chance to perform with the organization’s other choirs at their annual Christmas Musicale on Dec. 9.
For more information about the Music Magic program, visit the Fort Bend Boys Choir website at www.fbbctx.org or call 281-240-3800 for more information.
“Boys (at this age) really have unfiltered enthusiasm,” Mortimer said. “It’s so much fun to watch them learn. That’s what we do it for, really.”
