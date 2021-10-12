The city of Sugar Land said Oct. 4 that longtime city secretary Glenda Gundermann died following a prolonged illness. Gundermann – who retired in 2019 – served with the city of Sugar Land for 35 years, according to a news release from the city.
“Words can’t describe the loss we all feel,” City Manager Michael Goodrum said. “Glenda was among our longest-serving employees. She was part of our family and touched the lives of countless employees and residents for decades. She will be deeply missed.”
During more than three decades in Sugar Land, the city said Gundermann directly managed every city election and worked with two city managers and numerous mayors.
She also led the launch of Sugar Land’s first automated agenda management process, which the city said resulted in the transformation from a time- and labor-intensive paper system to a more efficient electronic format. Gundermann was also part of a leadership team that managed annexations including Sugar Creek, First Colony, Avalon, Greatwood and New Territory, according to the city.
“Glenda was passionate about public service, and her impact on our community will be felt for generations to come,” Goodrum said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and the many employees whose lives she touched."
